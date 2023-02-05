The body was found outdoors at around 7am this morning (Feb 5), on the Ridge Estate in Lancaster.

Detective Chief Inspector, Adie Knowles, said the person has not yet been identified.

It is also not known whether it is connected to an incident involving gunshots being discharged close to properties in Patterdale Road and Ennerdale Close around 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 25).

Police and CSI forensics take over Patterdale Road in Lancaster after a dead body was found. Credit: Joshua Brandwood

A forensics tent was set up at around 9:30am and police have been making door to door enquiries in the area – which DCI Knowles said is usual procedure when a body is found outdoors.

Patterdale Road has been cordoned off while the crime scene is in place, and is closed to vehicles.

A statement is expected from Lancashire Police later today.