The tactical dog camera unveiled by heliguy™ Lab, will be worn by police dogs on a K9 Tactical Helmet and will capture footage from the animal's perspective.

The footage is instantly transmitted to a screen worn by police officers, enabling them to see what the dog ahead of them can see.

Cumbria Constabulary will deploy the dog camera for firearms operations, including house clearances, vehicle tactics and on-foot containments.

Cumbria Police are using heliguy™ Dog Cam to fight crime. Picture from Cumbria Police.

The device can also be used for search and rescue operations and in other situations to help law enforcement and military professionals push the boundaries of canine deployments.

Force dog handler PC Glenn Myerscough said it perfectly meets the requirements for a firearms support team and is an important tool during active operations.

“The camera is exactly what we have been looking for to move our firearms support capabilities forward," he said.

“The camera is simple to use, fits in perfectly with our IT systems, is cost-effective and with it being manufactured in the UK by heliguy™, we are provided with quick support.

"The camera is light, comfortable and mounts easily to the dog's head. The dogs really haven’t had an issue getting used to it.

“The camera allows us to work alongside our firearms officers and offers them a real-time commentary of what the dog sees ahead of the team, which is obviously a big plus. “This allows our firearms officers to plan and confidently and safely move forward knowing what they are going to face.”

