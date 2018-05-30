Cumbria police investigate historic sex assault

Police investigating an historic sex offence at a school in the 1960s are appealing for people to come forward with information.

They have received a report of an alleged indecent assault by a male teacher against a child, then aged 11.

The offence is alleged to have occurred at Earnseat Prep School in Arnside in 1968.

Officers investigating are keen to hear from any pupils or staff who will have attended or worked at the school at the time of the alleged offence who may be able to assist with enquiries.

If you have information which could assist, please contact Cumbria Police on 101.