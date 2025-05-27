Crime commissioner discusses rehabilitation of prisoners during visit to Lancaster Farms

Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw visited HMP Lancaster Farms to meet the prison governor and staff to discuss how they are working to rehabilitate prisoners and prevent re-offending.

The visit included a tour of the prison's Employment Hub and workshops, where prisoners are trained in skills such as plastering to help them build better futures and reduce re-offending.

Following the visit, Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "Tackling re-offending requires strong partnership working. It’s encouraging to see police, local prisons, and partners collaborating to break the cycle and make our communities safer.

"It was great to talk to the prisoners themselves and to hear that they are taking up the opportunities available to them, whether that is training or taking part in sporting activities.

Clive Grunshaw with prison governor Emma Sunley.

"Whilst the message from Lancashire Police remains clear that crime has consequences, it's equally important to support offenders with the tools and support needed to rebuild their lives away from crime and avoid future offending.

"As Police and Crime Commissioner, my office plays a vital role in breaking the cycle of re-offending – whether through partnership with the Violence Reduction Network, investing in local diversion and recovery initiatives via my Community Fund, or leading efforts as chair of the Local Criminal Justice Board.

"I will continue to work closely with our partners across Lancashire to ensure we are as focused on preventing crime as we are on tackling it."

Emma Sunley, governor at Lancaster Farms Prison, added: "We were pleased to welcome the Police Commissioner to HMP Lancaster Farms and to highlight the great work that our staff and partners do. Even though we face some difficult challenges, we continue to work together to help prisoners prepare for release.

"We have a strong on focus on work and education at our prison and this so we can support prisoners in seeking employment on release, this approach helps prevent prisoners from reoffending and therefore preventing the next victim."