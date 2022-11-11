CAR WASH LANCASTER LTD, Bulk Road, Lancaster. Produced a record which was known to be false in a material particular, namely records or information, for purposes connected with the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Fined £500. Costs £185. Made an entry which was known to be false in a material particular, namely information, in a record required to be kept in accordance with regulations made under section 9 of the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Fined £500.

MUHAMMED, Ribar Zuber (37), Ullswater Road, Lancaster. For purposes connected with the National Minimum Wage Act 1998, produced a record which was known to be false in a material particular, namely records or information, to officers of Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise, contrary to section 31(4) and (9) of the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Fined £500. Disqualified for three years from being a company director, company liquidator or administrator, company receiver or manager of a company's property, in any way, whether directly or indirectly, concerned, or taking part in the promotion, formation or management of a company. Knowingly allowed to be made an entry which was known to be false in a material particular, namely consented or connived in the commission of an offence by the said company namely Car Wash Lancaster Ltd in role as a director, in a record required to be kept in accordance with regulations made under section 9 of the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Fined £500. Costs £185.