Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster.
CARDWELL, Scott Michael (37), Springfield Street, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. One year restraining order. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.
CAR WASH LANCASTER LTD, Bulk Road, Lancaster. Produced a record which was known to be false in a material particular, namely records or information, for purposes connected with the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Fined £500. Costs £185. Made an entry which was known to be false in a material particular, namely information, in a record required to be kept in accordance with regulations made under section 9 of the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Fined £500.
CLARK, Steven Andrew Victor, (36), Sefton Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Order varied to include 33 days rehabilitation requirement. Costs £65.
HAYTON, Daniel Robert, (20), Lincoln Road, Lancaster. Dangerous driving. Community order for 12 months with 150 hours unpaid work. Costs £180. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.
HUNT, Matthew (33), Meldon Road, Heysham. Criminal damage. One year community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Two year restraining order. Compensation £1,080. Costs £95.
LOWE, Isaac (28), Altham Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £133. Banned from driving for 17 months.
LUND, Aiden Joseph, (25), Maylands Square, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Fine £450, costs £65.
MUHAMMED, Ribar Zuber (37), Ullswater Road, Lancaster. For purposes connected with the National Minimum Wage Act 1998, produced a record which was known to be false in a material particular, namely records or information, to officers of Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise, contrary to section 31(4) and (9) of the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Fined £500. Disqualified for three years from being a company director, company liquidator or administrator, company receiver or manager of a company's property, in any way, whether directly or indirectly, concerned, or taking part in the promotion, formation or management of a company. Knowingly allowed to be made an entry which was known to be false in a material particular, namely consented or connived in the commission of an offence by the said company namely Car Wash Lancaster Ltd in role as a director, in a record required to be kept in accordance with regulations made under section 9 of the National Minimum Wage Act 1998. Fined £500. Costs £185.
URWIN, Liam David (23), Dennis Grove, Morecambe. Assault x2. £100 compensation. Fined £160. Costs £234. Criminal damage. No separate penalty.
WAITE, Nicholas David, (29), Crag Bank Road, Carnforth. Drunk in charge of a child. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation requirement for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £100, costs £114.