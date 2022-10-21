AUSTIN, James, (34), Whernside Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Fine £204, costs £65.

CORLESS, Sean Robert, (37), Langdale Place, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of theft. Community order with tag and curfew. Costs £65.

EDMONDSON, Andrew Michael, (32), Brentlea Crescent, Heysham. Breached a community order. Order varied to include 110 hours unpaid work over the next 12 months. Breached community requirement of a suspended sentence order. 8 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. 60 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. Costs £65.

Lancaster Magistrates Court.

HALLIWELL, Benjamin Paul, (50), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Drove a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt. Drove a vehicle with no insurance. Fine £180, costs £134. 6 penalty points on licence.

HODGSON, Thomas Joseph, (29), Granville Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of harassment which he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Community order for 12 months with a rehabilitation requirement. Fine £350, costs £65.

THOMPSON, Lorelle, (31), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £107.