Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
BAINES, Harry Martyn, (24), Redruth Drive, Carnforth. Allowed a person to use a motor vehicle without insurance. Fine £180, costs £384. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.
BARBER, Michael Howard, (78), Romney Gardens, Kendal. Harassment. Restraining order for one year. Fine £300, compensation £100, costs £200.
CARTER, Koryl Samantha, (20), Siding Close, Lancaster. Assault of an emergency worker. Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £50, costs £85.
FITZSIMMONS, Ethan James (26), Roeburndale Crescent, Heysham. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £40. Costs £117.
GIBSON, Annabell Claire, (22), Mariners View, Lancaster. Racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Conditional discharge for 18 months. Costs £22.
GREER, Matthew Stephen, (40), Nightingale Close, Heysham. Drink driving. Fine £2500, costs £1085. Disqualified from driving for 23 months.
HAUXWELL, Kelly Marie Francessca, (40), Siding Close, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £50, costs £135. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.
KENNEDY, Liam James, (33), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Criminal damage. Compensation £200.
SCARR, Donna Louise, (44), Windermere Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £133. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.
SHORT, Jason, (29), no fixed abode. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £80, costs £117.
WALLACE, Patrick (55), no fixed abode. Fraud by false representation x 2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £21.69, costs £111.
WALLBANK, Joe Seth (30), Heysham Road, Heysham. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fine £333, costs £218. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.