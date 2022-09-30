Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
ARC, Julia (42), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Fined £120. Costs £133. Banned from driving for 15 months.
BOLAND, Alex (24), Windholme, Lancaster. Used threatening words or behaviour which was found to be racially aggravated. Fined £466. Costs £132.
BYE, Jonathon Charles (54), Lentworth Drive, Lancaster. Supplied cannabis and amphetamine. Fined £40. Costs £101. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.
CASSON, Callum (23), Chestnut Grove, Lancaster. Used threatening words or behaviour. Fined £40. Costs £101.
CHRISTIE, Stephen (48), No fixed abode. Shoplifting. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £26.
FAWCETT, Carl (41), Brendjean Road, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 12 months.
FOX, Paul William (61), Princess Avenue, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £66.
LECK, Reece (27), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Travelled on a train without paying fare. Fined £220. Compensation £11.40. Costs £184.
LOFTHOUSE, Kelly (42), c/o HMP Styal. Possessed Class amphetamine and bromazolam. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £26. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.
LUBELWANA, Lukhanyiso (30), Clarence Street, Lancaster. Travelled on a train without paying fare. Fined £220. Compensation £24.20. Costs £184.
RAE, Michael William (42), Sideview Close, Lancaster. Travelled on a train without paying fare. Fined £220. Compensation £22.20. Costs £184.
SIMM, Sharon (58), Westover Street, Morecambe. Theft x2. Fined £240. Costs £48.
SMITH, Emma (32), Orchard Road, Carnforth. Travelled on a train without paying fare x8. Fined £1760. Compensation £45.60. Costs £1234.
TYSON, Jake Dave (21), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Used threatening words or behaviour which was found to be racially aggravated. Fined £330. Costs £119.
WOODBURN, Wayne (50), Orchard Road, Carnforth. Travelled on a train without paying fare x3. Fined £660. Compensation £16.50. Costs £484.