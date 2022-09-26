Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
CORLESS, Sean Robert (37), Langdale Place, Lancaster. Theft. Community order with 21 day curfew and electronic tagging. Compensation £280.
HAUXWELL, Kelly Marie Francessca (40), Siding Close, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £440. Costs £261.
HUDSON, Keeley Jayne (29), Halton Road, Lancaster. Assault x2. 18 month conditional discharge. Compensation £200. Costs £107.
PRZYWARA, Tomasz (47), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £300. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 12 months.
RICHARDSON, Aidan David Joseph (28), Kentmere Road, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £623. Costs £147. Six points on licence.
RUTHERFORD, Calum Lee (28), Marine Road West, Morecambe. Possessed cannabis x2. Fined £100. Costs £34. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Drunk and disorderly. No separate penalty. Breached conditional discharge. Dealt with for original offence of criminal damage. Fined £50.
WARD, Kathleen (36), Mellishaw Caravan Park, Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £440. Costs £261.
WARD, Natasha Rochelle (21), Benson Avenue, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.