Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
CAMPBELL, Adam Lee, (30), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Threatening behaviour x 2 Community order for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement. Fine £120, costs £133. Resentenced for original offences of possession of Class B and C drugs x 5 for which a conditional discharge was imposed. Fine £120. Drunk and disorderly. No separate penalty.
FITTON, Louis Jay, (19), Low Lane, Morecambe. Driving whilst disqualified. Community order for 12 months with 60 hours unpaid work. Costs £199. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
HOLBROOK, Matthew, (23), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £123, costs £134.
Most Popular
-
1
Police appeal after death of 61-year-old man found with head injury on floor of Lancaster shopping arcade
-
2
22 pictures as ITV spends full day in Morecambe filming for fourth series of The Bay crime drama
-
3
Lancaster food hygiene ratings: 13 venues get top score of 5 while two takeaways rated 1 and 3
LIDDLE, Anthony, (34), Tarnbrook Road, Heysham. Drug driving. Fine £276, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.
LLOYD, Josh Arron (29), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Compensation £500.
PARK, Jade, (43), Piccadilly, Scotforth, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Fine £40, costs £117. Resentenced for original offences of shoplifting x 2 for which a conditional discharge was made. Fine £40.
RAYMOND, Joseph Andrew, (22), Cartmel Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £133. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
SMITH, Eddie, (34), no fixed abode. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £101.
SWITHENBANK, Paul, (56), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. No separate penalty. Failed to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Fine £80, costs £117.
TAYLOR, Ethan Joseph (18), Calder Close, Carnforth. Criminal damage. Compensation £235.
TOWNSON, Malcolm, (68), Pinfold Lane, Lancaster. Drink driving. Eight weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Fine £200, costs £239. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.