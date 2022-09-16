Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

CAMPBELL, Adam Lee, (30), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Threatening behaviour x 2 Community order for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement. Fine £120, costs £133. Resentenced for original offences of possession of Class B and C drugs x 5 for which a conditional discharge was imposed. Fine £120. Drunk and disorderly. No separate penalty.

FITTON, Louis Jay, (19), Low Lane, Morecambe. Driving whilst disqualified. Community order for 12 months with 60 hours unpaid work. Costs £199. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HOLBROOK, Matthew, (23), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £123, costs £134.

Lancaster Magistrates Court.

LIDDLE, Anthony, (34), Tarnbrook Road, Heysham. Drug driving. Fine £276, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

LLOYD, Josh Arron (29), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Compensation £500.

PARK, Jade, (43), Piccadilly, Scotforth, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Fine £40, costs £117. Resentenced for original offences of shoplifting x 2 for which a conditional discharge was made. Fine £40.

RAYMOND, Joseph Andrew, (22), Cartmel Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £133. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SMITH, Eddie, (34), no fixed abode. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £101.

SWITHENBANK, Paul, (56), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. No separate penalty. Failed to comply with notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Fine £80, costs £117.

TAYLOR, Ethan Joseph (18), Calder Close, Carnforth. Criminal damage. Compensation £235.