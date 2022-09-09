News you can trust since 1837
Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:17 pm

CHRISTIE, Stephen, (48), West Road, Lancaster. Trespass. Application to revoke a community order. Resentenced for original offences of trespass, theft x 2. 20 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Community order revoked. Supervision for 12 months with drug rehabilitation requirement. Costs £128.

GILLIBRAND, Stephen, (59), Marina Caravan Park, Glasson Dock, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £300. Costs £107.

GUNARETNAM, Mayuran, (32), Franklin Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £220, costs £288.

ROWLANDS, Oliver James, (29), Meeting House Lane, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £222.