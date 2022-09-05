Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
BAKER, Joanne Andrea, (60), Holme Cottages, Harterbeck, Wray. Driving without due care and attention. Fine £266, costs £119. Six penalty points on licence.
HENFRY, Ronan Michael, (40), St Winifred’s Hotel, Marine Road East, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Threatening behaviour. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £500, costs £111.
HOWE, Joanna Maria, (36), Lime Grove, Lancaster. Drink driving. Assault. Fine £460. Compensation £100. Costs £131. Disqualified from driving for 46 months.
JAMES, Nathaniel Luke, (19), Cockerham Road, Bay Horse. Application to amend the requirements of a community order. Order amended and extended.
JONES, Jasper, (37), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £107.
MORGAN, Jamie, (22), Farmdale Road, Lancaster. Application to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence of 24 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months imposed by Blackpool Magistrates Court on 16/11/2021 for the offence(s) of assault x 3 and criminal damage has been amended by extending the operational period to 24 months.
PORTER, Brian James Steven, (48), Denmark Street, Lancaster. Assault. Fine £200. Costs £119.
WINN, Jayne Elizabeth, (52), Heath Grove, Heysham. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £133. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.
WRIGHT, Daniel Nathan, (30), Duddon Close, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fine £333. Compensation £600. Costs £119.