Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

Police appeal to trace woman wanted for burglary who has links to Lancashire

Lancaster restaurant boss to appear in court charged with catalogue of food hygiene breaches

Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of drink driving after woman injured in crash in Morecambe

Digger seen by police on M6 at Lancaster with bucket scraping road and unsafe load

JONES, Jasper, (37), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £107.

MORGAN, Jamie, (22), Farmdale Road, Lancaster. Application to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence of 24 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months imposed by Blackpool Magistrates Court on 16/11/2021 for the offence(s) of assault x 3 and criminal damage has been amended by extending the operational period to 24 months.