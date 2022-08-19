Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:
ALLEN, Chloe, (20), Ashdale Place, Lancaster. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. 8 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Costs £239. Disqualified from driving for 29 months.
BARKER, Shane Neville (22), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Drug driving x3. No test certificate or insurance. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. Banned from driving for 16 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.
CLARK, Tony (43), Sefton Drive, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £85. Banned from driving for 18 months.
Most Popular
-
1
Morecambe man accused of sexually grooming young girl has case adjourned due to barristers’ strike
-
2
Here's 10 homes for sale in Lancaster & Morecambe priced under £150k
-
3
Man followed and robbed after drawing money from Lancaster cash machine
-
4
Here are some of the dogs currently up for adoption at Animal Care in Lancaster
-
5
Morecambe barber sets up walking support group to help other addicts
COX, Antony Jeffrey, (68), Lancaster Road, Caton. Speeding. Fine £200. Costs £124. Three penalty points on licence.
FERGUSON, Stuart (40), Rysdale Crescent, Morecambe. Drug driving x2. Fined £400. Costs £125. Banned from driving for 12 months.
HILTON, Ben Robert (28), Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offences of drug driving x 2. Community order for 12 months with two week curfew and electronic tag.
KENNEDY, Liam James (33), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Criminal damage. Fined £40. Compensation £200. Costs £16.
PARK, Jade (43), no fixed abode. Shoplifting. Community order made. Compensation £488. Breached conditional discharge. No action taken.
POPE, David (31), Peel Crescent, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £500. Costs £135. Banned from driving for 12 months.
ROBINSON, Lee (18), Oxcliffe Road, Heaton with Oxcliffe, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. New order made with additional 15 hours. Costs £50.
SUTHERS, James Richard, (42), Sandylands, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £180. Costs £234. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.
TATTERSFIELD, Cameron, (21), Clarendon Road West, Morecambe. Drink driving. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Fine £350. Costs £225. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.
TAYLOR, Courtney (24), Mary Street, Carnforth. Community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work. Costs £180. Banned from driving for 20 months.