Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

CANN, James (33), Henry Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £451. Costs £130. Banned from driving for 36 months.

COPELAND, Sherrie Marie (26), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Failed to comply with community order. Fined £40.

DIXON, Brian Michael (62), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Lancaster Magistrates Court.

DUBE, Daniel (42), Raglan Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community protection notice. Fined £10. Costs £34.

DYSON, Mitchell Lloyd (34), Manor Lane, Slyne. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £133. Banned from driving for 14 months.

GARDNER, Joshua David (35), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £576. Costs £405. Banned from driving for 15 months. Failed to stop after an accident. No separate penalty.

HARGREAVES, Joseph Michael, (36), Oxcliffe Grove, Heysham. Used a motor vehicle without insurance. In charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed drink drive limit. Fine £80. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drug driving. Fine £162, costs £184. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HAYES, Luke Craig (31), Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £400. Costs £125. Banned from driving for three years.

HAYTON, Daniel James R (23), Deanpoint, Westgate, Morecambe. Issued MOT test certificate without performing MOT test x3. Issued false test certificate x1.Community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Fined £500. Costs £95.

JENKINSON, Jordan Jay (28), Clark Street, Morecambe. Possessed Ketamine. Fined £80. Costs £119. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

KENNEDY, Liam James (33), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Criminal damage. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £200. Costs £107.

LUND, Aiden Joseph (24), Maylands Square, Morecambe. Assault. Community order with 167 hours unpaid work. Compensation £250. Breached suspended sentence. Fined £30.

MCGILL, Zoie Melissa (27), Windholme, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Shoplifting. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £26.

MUSZKA, Bartlomiej (32), Hazel Grove, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £450. Costs £265. Banned from driving for 14 months.

PRADA, Theo Peter (22), Broadway, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £133. Banned from driving for 18 months.

ROBINSON, Jennifer Sarah, (49), Pinfold Lane, Lancaster. Assault. Compensation £250.

SHARPE-MAGUIRE, Jack Simon (23), Green Street, Morecambe. Failed to provide a blood specimen for police having been suspected of a motoring offence. Fined £350. Costs £225. Banned from driving for 14 months.