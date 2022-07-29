Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

By The Newsroom
Friday, 29th July 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 11:41 am

CANAVAN, Sinead Vanessa, (40), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Harassment. Restraining order for 12 months.

LLOYD, Barry Clifford, (63), Torrisholme Road, Lancaster. Threatening behaviour. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £111.

ROYLE, Daisy Louise (36), Anthony Road, Lancaster. Possession of Class C drug. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £42. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Lancaster Magistrates Court.

SEKULA, Lukasz Ryszard, (40), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £107.

WROOT, Scott, (43), Buckingham Road, Morecambe. Assault x 2. In charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. Community order for 12 months with 60 hours unpaid work. 10 points on driving licence. Costs £180.