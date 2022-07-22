Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

HUDSON-CUNLIFFE, Owen Christopher, (20), Wray Court, Beaumont Park, Lancaster. Possession of Class B drug. Fine £80, costs £34. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Driving without insurance. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis. Fine £120. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.