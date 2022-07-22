Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

CONWAY, Ethan Daniel, (20), Shore Road, Carnforth. Drink driving. Resisting arrest. Fine £1000, costs £185. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
DOYLE, Daniel William, (30), no fixed abode. Criminal damage. Fine £40, compensation £50, costs £34.
GAVIN, Kathleen Louise, (26), Welling Place, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £179.94, costs £22.
GREEN, Gareth Anthony, (42), Bowland Road, Garstang. Failed to comply with notification requirements on the sex offenders register x 2. Fine £80, costs £119.
HAIGH, Cain, (32), Osborne Grove, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.
HUDSON-CUNLIFFE, Owen Christopher, (20), Wray Court, Beaumont Park, Lancaster. Possession of Class B drug. Fine £80, costs £34. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Driving without insurance. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis. Fine £120. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.
KELLY, Lorna Kirstin, (38), Vale Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached a conditional discharge. Fine £160, costs £149.
KENNEDY, Liam James, (33), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth. Criminal damage. Fine £40, compensation £50, costs £34.
LONGMIRE, Veronica Janet, (66), Crook ‘o Lune Caravan Park, Caton Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £230, costs £177. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.
NURSEY, Erin Faye, (24), St John’s Road, Heysham. Drink driving. Fine £392, costs £124. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.
SWARBRICK, Stephen John, (60), Claremont Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £90, costs £22.