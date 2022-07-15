Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

AUSTIN, George Kenneth Howard (36), Lymm Avenue, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £135. Costs £154. Banned from driving for 20 months.
BENNETT, Matthew (35), Longlands Crescent, Heysham. Assault. Fined £560. Compensation £100. Costs £197. Harassment. Fined £560.
CLARK, Jasmine Kimberley, (26), West End Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fined £40, costs £144. 3 penalty points on licence.
FORSYTH, Callum John (38), Aughton, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £180. Costs £234. Banned from driving for 15 months.
GELDARD, Yvonne (40), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Six month conditional discharge. Costs £107.
MARSHALL, Lydia Bridget, (22), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Permitted a person to use a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence. Fine £560, costs £176. 6 penalty points on licence.
RAMSDEN, Daniel James, (33), George Street, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Fine £120, costs £144. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.
WILSON, Robert Lawrence (39), Aldingham Court, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Threatening words/behaviour. Fined £200. Costs £119.