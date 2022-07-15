Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

Friday, 15th July 2022, 10:34 am
AUSTIN, George Kenneth Howard (36), Lymm Avenue, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £135. Costs £154. Banned from driving for 20 months.

BENNETT, Matthew (35), Longlands Crescent, Heysham. Assault. Fined £560. Compensation £100. Costs £197. Harassment. Fined £560.

CLARK, Jasmine Kimberley, (26), West End Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fined £40, costs £144. 3 penalty points on licence.

FORSYTH, Callum John (38), Aughton, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £180. Costs £234. Banned from driving for 15 months.

GELDARD, Yvonne (40), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Six month conditional discharge. Costs £107.

MARSHALL, Lydia Bridget, (22), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Permitted a person to use a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence. Fine £560, costs £176. 6 penalty points on licence.

RAMSDEN, Daniel James, (33), George Street, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Fine £120, costs £144. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.

WILSON, Robert Lawrence (39), Aldingham Court, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Threatening words/behaviour. Fined £200. Costs £119.