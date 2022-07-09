Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

CLARK, Troy Ian (31), Derwent Avenue, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fined £233. Compensation £100. Costs £119.
EDMONDSON, Shaun (53), Croftlands Caravan Park, Slyne. Assault. 18 week conditional discharge. Costs £107.
GATRELL, Anthony Philip (42), Moss Lane, Holme. Drink driving. Fined £553. Costs £140. Banned from driving for 17 months.
HARGREAVES, Joseph Michael, (36), Oxcliffe Grove, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £80, costs £119.
KELLY, Lorna Kirstin (38), Vale Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £107.
ORGAN, Gavin Royston (44), Euston Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting x2. Compensation £30. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £22.
SHEFFIELD, Stephen John (65), Crook o’Lune Caravan Park, Quernmore. Drink driving. Fined £138. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 12 months.
SHERRINGTON, Michael Kevin (42), Low Lane, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £146. Costs £119. Five penalty points on licence.
WALKER, Joshua Stephen Lawrence, (23), Park Street, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Compensation £100.