Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

ASPINAL, Darren William (54), Cheltenham Road, Lancaster. Failed to provide breath specimen to police. Fined £200, costs £119. Banned from driving for 20 months.
CALVERT, Anthony David (32), Ingleton Drive, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £160. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 17 months.
CLARK, Paul Bernard (54), Bridgeside, Carnforth. Used threatening words/behaviour. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £50. Costs £222.
DRAKE, Ellis James (19), South Road, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £80. Costs £119. Five penalty points on licence.
GRAY, Iain, (43), care of HMP Preston, Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Possession of Class A drug. Fine £40, costs £34. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.
HOWARD, Damien Downie (37), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Assault. 24 month conditional discharge. 24 month restraining order. Costs £222.
JOWETT, Hayley Louise, (32), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work. Costs £180.
KITCHING, Matthew Anthony (31), Howgill Avenue, Lancaster. Drug driving x2. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 12 months.
MASHEDER, Sonya Alexandra (77), Draycombe Drive, Heysham. Driving without insurance. Fined £120. Costs £34. Six penalty points on licence.
MASKREY, Dean (43), Granville Road, Lancaster. Drug driving x2. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 12 months.
METCALFE, Deborah (49), Edward Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £60. Costs £134.
MODLEY, Paul, (55), Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Sent an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Fine £120, costs £119.
NEWTON, Laura Irene (33), Hillmount Avenue, Heysham. Drink driving. Assaulted a police officer x2. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £40. Costs £180. Banned from driving for 24 months.
OTTERWELL, Megan, (21), Ulster Road, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without previously paying the fare. Fine £440, compensation £73.60. Costs £194.
PODD, Lisa Marie (39), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £22.
SMITH, Emma, (32), Orchard Road, Carnforth. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £440, compensation £6. Costs £194.
WESTERN, Beverley (41), St Mildreds Way, Heysham. Failed to comply with community order. Rehabilitation activity requirement added.
WILLOX, Thomas Reymond (37), Cocking Yard, Burton, Near Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 18 months.
WOODBURN, Wayne Anthony, (50), Orchard Road, Arnside. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare x 2. Fine £880, compensation £12. Costs £344.