Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

CARRADICE, Leigh James, (35), North Road, Carnforth. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of assault of an emergency worker. 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. 80 hours unpaid work over 12 months. Costs £60.
MORGAN, Jamie, (21), Farmdale Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order to continue. Fine £50, costs £60.
ROE, Kenneth, (42), Lindsay Court, Morecambe. Assault. Conditional discharge for 18 months. Costs £107.
SALISBURY, Damien Bowman, (37), Alderley Heights, Lancaster. In charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the drink drive limit. Fine £195, costs £119. 10 penalty points on licence.
SANDERSON, Joanne Elizabeth, (38), Oxcliffe Road, Heysham. Breached community order. Order to continue. Fine £30.
WILSON, Jordan, (26), Lound Road, Kendal. Trespass on the railway and refuse to quit. Fine £60, costs £119.