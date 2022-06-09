Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

AINSLEY, Peter (52), No Fixed Abode. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40. Costs £34.

BRAYSHAW, Adrian Graham (41), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Failed to stop after a motor accident. Fined £400. Costs £125. Five penalty points on licence.

CHRISTIE, Stephen, (48), West Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £54, costs £134.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Magistrates Court.

CLARKSON, Natalie (43), Ellwood Square, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fined £120. Costs £124. Six points on licence.

COULTON, Alan Maurice (37), Chestnut Grove, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 12 months.

COWSILL, Stephen, (48), Arcon House, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly x 2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £22.

CROSS, Kieron Michael (51). Howgill Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to stop after a motor accident. Fined £226. Costs £119. Five penalty points on licence. Driving without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

DOHERTY, David Craig, (35), Cleveleys Avenue, Lancaster. Driving without due care and attention. Compensation £450, costs £400. 7 penalty points on licence.

GRAHAM, Jack Lewis (22), St John’s Grove, Heysham. Possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 6 months. Costs £107. Cannabis to be destroyed.

HUGHES, Martin Anthony, (33), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a community order. Order varied to include 20 hours unpaid work over 12 months.

McQUAID, Vicky Elizabeth (38), Claremont Road, Morecambe. Trespass with intent to steal. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. Compensation £50. Costs £128.

O’SULLIVAN, Patrick Anthony (46), Cedar Street, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £107.

PARKER, Dean Stewart, (33), Bowland Road, Heysham. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £107.

PARKINSON, Stephen Peter (39), Keswick Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x4. Fined £120. Costs £119. Compensation £121.70.

RICHARDSON, Adam Leonard (40), Norton Road, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £499. Costs £135. Banned from driving for 15 months.

ROBERTS, Tracey, (50), Cedar Road, Lancaster. 8 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Costs £213. Disqualified from driving for 33 months.

SAVILLE, David William (65), Ullswater Avenue, Morecambe. Used threatening words or behaviour. Fined £40. Costs £119.

SPOCHACZYK, Hubert Marek (24). Driving while unfit through drink. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 16 months. Driving without insurance. No separate penalty.

TAYLOR, Scott (34), Whitmoor Close, Morecambe. Possession of a quantity of Diazepam. Discharged conditionally for 24 months. Costs £107. Drugs to be destroyed.

THOMPSON, Georgina (58), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Compensation £200.

WALKER, Abigail Jane (32), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40. Costs £34. Breached conditional discharge. No action taken.

WARD, Charles Patrick (27), Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 3 years.