Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

ACKERS, Sharon (59), Middleton Road, Heysham. Failed to give information to police regarding identification of driver of vehicle alleged to have committed an offence. Fined £660. Costs £156. Six penalty points on licence.

ANDONOVA, Snezhana Sergeeva (23), Abbeystead Drive, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £440. Costs £134. Five penalty points on licence.

BAGIS, Nurettin (39), Poulton Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a no entry road sign. Three penalty points on licence.Failed to give information to police about identification of driver of vehicle. Fined £865. Costs £487. Banned from driving for six months.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

BARWELL, Kristian Leigh, (30), Greenfinch Way, Heysham. Speeding. Fined £146, costs £144. 3 penalty points on licence.

BELFRAGE, Rupert (54), Cavendish Road, Heysham. Travelled on train without paying or intending to pay the fare. Fined £440. Compensation £8.80. Court costs £184.

BOGUSZ, Mateusz, (24, Thornton Road, Morecambe. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fine £660, costs £156. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.

BROADHEAD, Janet Elizabeth (61), Riverside View, Settle. Speeding. Fined £220. Costs £124. Three penalty points.

BUYUKBAYRAK, Melisa (20), Mears Beck Close, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Sum part remitted. Further time to pay ordered.

CARPENTER, Robert (42), Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Fined £40. Costs £124. Three points on licence.

COLLINS, Katie, (40), Buxton Street, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £124. 3 penalty points on licence.

DOWSON, John Robert, (33), Pinfold Lane, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £215, costs £144. 4 penalty points on licence.

GREENWOOD, Kurtis Rowan (24), Daisy Bank, Lancaster. Assault of an emergency worker. Fine £560, costs £141.

HIRD, Peter William (73), Bare Lane, Morecambe. Speeding. Fined £40. Costs £124. Three points on licence.

JACKSON, Josh (18), Bateman Road, Morecambe. Travelled on train without paying or intending to pay the fare. Fined £440. Compensation £7.60. Court costs £184.

OGLEY, Shane Steven, (38), Nightingale Hall Road, Lancaster. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle. Fine £660, costs £156. 6 penalty points on licence.

SPOCHACZYK, Hubert Marek, (24), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. (Offence on October 18, 2021). Fine £660, costs £122. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. (Offence on November 1, 2021). Fine £660. 6 penalty points on licence.