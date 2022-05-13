Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

BUTTERWORTH, Lee (49), Thirlmere Grove, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £400. Costs £125. Banned from driving for 14 months.

CARLTON, Angela (63), Primrose Court, Morecambe. Drink driving. Community order with 80 hours unpaid work. Costs £180. Banned from driving for 24 months.

DILKES, Mark Allan (55), Hawksworth Grove, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40. Costs £119.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Magistrates Court. 23080411

EARNSHAW, Paul (62), Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 17 months. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Sum part remitted.

NEWTON, Jordan James (22), Coulston Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Sum part remitted.

RICHARDSON, Lewis (43), Croftlands, Carnforth. Failed to comply with community order. Order revoked and sentenced for original offence of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods. Community order with 100 hours unpaid work.

SEKULA, Lukasz Ryszard (40), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £440, costs £129.