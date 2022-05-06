Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

ASKEW, Nicholas Paul, (49), Lythe Fell Avenue, Halton. Assault x 2. Fine £240, costs £84.
BLAND, Kane Lee (20), Delamere Avenue, Heysham. Assault. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £50. Costs £144.
ELLIS, Samuel James (28), Manor Drive, Slyne. Drink driving. Fined £675. Costs £218. Driving ban 20 months.
INESON, Fred (62), Marine Road West, Morecambe. Theft. Compensation £150, costs £85.
ROBSON, Paul William, (41), Tan Hill Drive, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £120, costs £107.