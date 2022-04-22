Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

DENNISON, Emma (32), ℅ Homeless Action Centre, Edward Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £143.98. Court costs £22.

DOHERTY, Ian Stevenson (54), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Complaint for liability order in respect of unpaid non-domestic rates and costs x2. Granted. Liability order made for a total of £4,481.85 including the appropriate enforcement fees.

FREEDMAN, Garry (58), Globe Drive, Morecambe. Used threatening words or behaviour. Community order with electronic tagging for 40 days. Court costs £180.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

GREY, Alan (54), Victoria Terrace, Glasson Dock. Driving without insurance. Fined £120. Costs £119. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.

HAY, Callum (31), Trumacar Lane, Heysham. Application for an order for destruction of a dog, namely a pit bull type dog named Bow. Order made that, unless an exemption is obtained within two months of this order, the dog shall be destroyed in accordance with Section 4B of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.Costs of £965 to be paid to Lancashire Constabulary.

JOHNSON, Caleb Alexander (21), Rosebery Avenue, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £120. Court costs £119. Driving otherwise than in accordance with licence. No separate penalty.

KEEPAX, MR Aaron Dean (35), Ashbourne Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £450. Court costs £130. Banned from driving for 12 months.

KUTARA, Boniface Lelemusi (38), Halton Court, Morecambe. Resisted a police officer. Fined £120. Court costs £119.

MADDEN, Evelyn (82), Bridge Road, Nether Kellet. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £80. Court costs £119. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.

MAYFAIR & NORTHERN LTD, Market Street, Carnforth. Complaint for liability order in respect of unpaid non-domestic rates and costs. Granted. Liability order made for £7,120.93 including the appropriate enforcement fee.

MULDOON, Andrew, Heysham Business Park, Middleton Road, Morecambe. Complaint for liability order in respect of unpaid non-domestic rates and costs. Granted. Liability order made for £959.68 including the appropriate enforcement fee.

RALPHS, Ian John (35), Pickthorn Close, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £480. Costs £2,048. Banned from driving for 17 months. Non-payment of fine of £1,048.53 imposed on 23/07/2018. Further time to pay ordered.

SHORT, Jason (28), Meeting House Lane, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40. Court costs £119.