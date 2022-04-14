Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates' Court:
CANAVAN, Sinead Vanessa, (40), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £22.
HOLT, Nicola, Hinde Street, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £40, costs £94.
HOPE, Gareth, (29), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of assault of an emergency worker. Community order for 12 months with 150 hours of unpaid work.
NORTH, Karl Anthony, (43), Bowland Road, Garstang. Failed to comply with a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offences of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle x 2, and failing to surrender to custody. Community order for 12 months with 180 hours unpaid work.
NORTH, Karl Anthony (43) Bowland Road, Garstang. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £119.
PRATT, Jason John Paul, (24), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £389, costs £124. Six penalty points on licence.
SHEPHARD, Michael, (61), Chapel Street, Galgate. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle. Fine £180, costs £134. Six penalty points on licence.