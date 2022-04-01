Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

ANDREEVA, Nadya (37), Ingleton Close, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 22 months.

BAINES, Anthony Clark James (23), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Possession of Class C drug x2. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £107. Drugs to be destroyed.

BELL, Ryan (41), Laburnum, Lancaster. Criminal damage. £100 compensation. Costs £119.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COURT Lancaster Magistrates Court. 23080411

BIRKETT, Gareth William (39), Cawthorne Street, Lancaster. Failed to comply with a community order. Suspended sentence imposed for possession of a bladed article in a public place. Prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. 4 week curfew with electronic tag.

EDMONDSON, Andrew Michael (31), Brentlee Crescent, Heysham. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £120. Costs £180.

HEALEY, Sean Anthony Stephen (51), Raglan Road, Heysham. Possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 6 months. Costs £107. Drugs to be destroyed.

HOYLE HAYWARD, Stuart John (32), Melville Road, Heysham. Driving without insurance. Fined £660. Costs £176. Banned from driving for six months.

JOHNSON, Mark James (38), Forest Heights, Halton. Drink driving. Fined £1,000. Costs £185. Banned from driving for 20 months.

KIPPEN, Finlay James (21), Greythwaite Court, Lancaster. Assaulted a police officer. Community order with 28 day curfew. Compensation £50. Costs £180.

LOCKLEY, Daniel Kenneth (45), Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fined £80. Costs £184.

PARKER, Patrick (29), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Community order with 58 day curfew. Costs £180. Banned from driving for 25 months.

ROBERTS, Darren Phillip (42), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Costs £107.

SMITH, Michael Anthony (55), Windholme, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with four week curfew. £100 compensation. £180 costs.