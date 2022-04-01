Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court:
ANDREEVA, Nadya (37), Ingleton Close, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 22 months.
BAINES, Anthony Clark James (23), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Possession of Class C drug x2. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £107. Drugs to be destroyed.
BELL, Ryan (41), Laburnum, Lancaster. Criminal damage. £100 compensation. Costs £119.
BIRKETT, Gareth William (39), Cawthorne Street, Lancaster. Failed to comply with a community order. Suspended sentence imposed for possession of a bladed article in a public place. Prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. 4 week curfew with electronic tag.
EDMONDSON, Andrew Michael (31), Brentlee Crescent, Heysham. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £120. Costs £180.
HEALEY, Sean Anthony Stephen (51), Raglan Road, Heysham. Possession of cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 6 months. Costs £107. Drugs to be destroyed.
HOYLE HAYWARD, Stuart John (32), Melville Road, Heysham. Driving without insurance. Fined £660. Costs £176. Banned from driving for six months.
JOHNSON, Mark James (38), Forest Heights, Halton. Drink driving. Fined £1,000. Costs £185. Banned from driving for 20 months.
KIPPEN, Finlay James (21), Greythwaite Court, Lancaster. Assaulted a police officer. Community order with 28 day curfew. Compensation £50. Costs £180.
LOCKLEY, Daniel Kenneth (45), Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fined £80. Costs £184.
PARKER, Patrick (29), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Community order with 58 day curfew. Costs £180. Banned from driving for 25 months.
ROBERTS, Darren Phillip (42), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Costs £107.
SMITH, Michael Anthony (55), Windholme, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with four week curfew. £100 compensation. £180 costs.
WARING, Scott Craig (37), ℅ HMP Preston. Shoplifting x4. Breached conditional discharge and sentenced for original offence of shoplifting. 4 weeks’ jail. Costs £128.