BELL, Daniel James, Warren Grove, Heysham. Fishing for sea fish in a prohibited area x 2. Fine £1000, costs £1250.

BERESFORD, Karlene (28), Brazil Close, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £576. Costs £143. Banned from driving for 12 months.

BINIENDA, Marietta Magdalena (48), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fine £290, costs £144. Disqualified for 6 months.

COURT Lancaster Magistrates Court. 23080411

CASSON, Cameron Robert James (21), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Failed to comply with a community order. Fine £25, costs £60.

CLEGG, John Robert (51), Riverside Close, Halton. In charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the drink drive limit. Fine £120, costs £34. Disqualified for 12 months.

CRERAND, David (31), King Street, Morecambe. Assault of an emergency worker. Conditional discharge for 9 months. Compensation £50, costs £22.

CUNLIFFE, Peter John (51), Sandylands Promenade, Heysham. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified for 17 months.

DAVEY, Paul (62), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Sent malicious voicemails. Criminal damage. Fined £416. Costs £127. Compensation £150.

DUNKERLEY, Jessica Laura (22), Euston Road, Morecambe. Theft. Community order for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £90, costs £180.

FITTON, Jamie Lee (30), Primrose Street, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Compensation £400.

FOX, Michael Thomas (35), Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a community order. Order varied to include 140 hours unpaid work over 12 months.

HALLIWELL, Thomas (22), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £300. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 56 days.

HARRIS, John Daniel (33), Farleton, Carnforth. Drug driving. Fine £323, costs £119. Disqualified for 2 years.

HOLLIS, Simon (37), Euston Grove, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

HUBBARD, Donna (47), Mainway, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Community order. Costs £180.

HUGHES, Martin Anthony (32), Brindle Close, Lancaster. Failed to comply with a community order. Order varied to include drug rehabilitation requirement for 9 months.

ILLINGWORTH, Toby Jacob (18), Hardlands Avenue, Morecambe. Possession of cannabis. Drug driving. 12 month conditional discharge. Fined £176. Costs £119. Ten penalty points on licence. Cannabis to be destroyed.

LAY, Jack Alan Robinson (23), Willow Lane, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £200, costs £119. Disqualified for 14 months.

MATHESON, Gary Alexander (39), Manor Drive, Slyne. Failed to comply with a community order. Fine £25.

METCALFE, Debora (48), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £220, costs £119

PARKINSON, David Nicholas (43), Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified for 24 months.

PORTER, Brian James Steven (47), Denmark Street, Lancaster. Assault of an emergency worker. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Compensation £50, costs £95.

PRIOR, Adam Lee Scott (30), Manor Crescent, Slyne. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660. Costs £666. Banned from driving for six months.

PYE, Joe Paul (24), Townley Street, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Assault. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £107.

REDBURN, Stephen Paul (58), Helmside Avenue, Morecambe. Harassment. Fined £153. Costs £119.

RICHARDSON, Lewis (43), Croftlands, Carnforth. Receiving stolen goods. Community order with 3 month curfew and tag. Costs £180.

SEDDON, Scott Anthony (51), Sanders Grove, Morecambe. In charge of a vehicle while over the prescribed drink-drive limit. Community order with six-month curfew. Costs £180. Banned from driving for 12 months.

WALKER, Abigail Jane (32), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Assault. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £100. £22 costs.

WATSON, Joshua Dave (26), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offences of possession of Class B drug, threatening behaviour, resisting a police officer in execution of her duty, assault. Community order with curfew and tag for 2 weeks.

WATTS, Callum James Christian (21), Aldingham Court, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £83. Costs £119.

WILCOCK, James (29), Yewdale Avenue, Heysham. Drove a car dangerously overloaded with passengers. Fined £180. Costs £234. Licence endorsed with three points.

WILEMAN, Geraldine Anne (43), Beaumont Place, Skerton. Assault. Compensation £75, costs £100.

WOODBURN, Wayne Anthony (50), Orchard Road, Arnside. Theft. Fined £80. Compensation £350. Costs £119.