Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates' Court:
BELL, Ryan, (40), Laburnum Grove, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Costs £119.
BACKHOUSE, Taylor, (20), Bare Lane, Morecambe. Threatening behaviour. Community order for 12 months with 120 hours unpaid work. Costs £180.
BRADLEY, Neil Thomas, (30), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
BRITTAIN, Luke (29), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £60. Costs £119.
CAPSTICK, James (50), Green Lane West, Garstang. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.
CHRISTIE, Stephen (48), No fixed abode. Shoplifting. Fined £40. Costs £34.
CLEMENT, Michael Justin (30), Morecambe Street West, Morecambe. Criminal damage. £300 compensation. Possession of cannabis and amphetamine. Fined £80. Costs £34. Drugs to be destroyed. Assaulted police officer. Fined £80.
DILKES, Mark (54), Hawksworth Grove, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40. Costs £119.
GUMBO, Dalitso (30), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £400. Costs £125. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
JONES, Suzanne, (52), De Vitre Street, Lancaster. Assault x 2. Compensation £200, costs £100.
LERMOUR, Beverley Jane, (53), Wastwater Drive, Morecambe. Assault. Conditional discharge for six months, costs £22.
MCGONNELL, Mark John, (36), Cypress Close, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fine £323, costs £124. Disqualified for six months.
NEWMAN, Tina, Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly x 2. Fine £80, costs £84.
PARKINSON, David Nicholas (43), Euston Road, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £162. Costs £134. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.
PEDERSEN, Vikki Leigh (29), Brambling Drive, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
PETERS, Stephanie (43), Bowland Road, Heysham. Assault. Community order, 140 hours unpaid work. Compensation £100. Costs £180.
PETROVICS, Alex (25), Clarendon Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £270. Costs 234. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
PINDER, Jack, (20), Sand Lane, Warton. Drink driving. Fine £692, costs £154. Disqualified from driving for 23 months.
PODGORNIAK, Dawid Waldemar, (27), Acre Court, Mainway, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £144. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
POTTS, David James (36), Rutland Avenue, Lancaster. Theft. Community order, one month curfew. Costs £95.
PRATT, Linda Joan (38), Leyster Street, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £346. Costs £120. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
SCOREY, Darren, (44), Windermere Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fine £120, costs £34. Six penalty points.
SINCLAIR, Christopher Thomas Anthony, (33), Fairfield Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fine £40, compensation £300, costs £34.
SMITH, John, (35), Kingsway, Heysham. Assault of emergency worker, drunk and disorderly. Community order with curfew and tag for 8 weeks. Compensation £50, costs £180.
THOMPSON, Robert Peter (25), Banks Crescent, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.
TIPPER, Amy Eve (18), Malham Close, Lancaster. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £83. Costs £119. Six penalty points.
VENTIMIGLIA, Ignazio, (33), Regent Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.
WHITTLE, Jordan Patrick (28), Greenshank Close, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £373. Costs £122. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
WILLIAMS, Stephen James (37). Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, costs £34.
WOODRUFF, Harrison Peter, (18), Hadrian Road, Morecambe. Threatening behaviour. Community order 12 months,120 hours unpaid work. Costs £180.