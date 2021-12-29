Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

Bailey, Kyle Steven (25), Bartholomew Road, Morecambe. Obstructing a police officer. Used threatening words or behaviour. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £222.

Birbeck, Luke (27), Norton Road, Heysham. Behaved in violent manner in police station. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £22.

Bright, Amanda, (41), Ullswater Avenue, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £119.

Brittain, Nathan Rees William, (24), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £100, costs £119.

Carmon, Colin Michael, (59), Regent Park Grove, Morecambe. Stalking. Restraining order. Fine £500, compensation £400, costs £550.

Carr-Bonniface, Shaw Elliot (25), Elms Road, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Ceobanu, Dragos Ionut, (32), Ingledene, Westgate. Drink driving. Fine £250, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Chappelhow, Darren Johnathon (56), Norton Road, Heysham. Application to reopen a case following conviction for an offence of exposure. Case reopened and sentence imposed on 23/11/2021 set aside. New sentence of community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £180.

Coxon, Ryan Joseph, (28), Kentmere Grove, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fine 3120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Crewe, Joanne Justine (48), Harrington Road, Heysham. Sent threatening letter. Fined £40. Compensation £50. Costs £69.

Cropper, David Lincoln (80), Church Brow Close, Bolton-le-Sands. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £60. Costs £184. Three penalty points on licence. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

Dainty, Matthew (21), Dunkirk Avenue, Carnforth. Used threatening words or behaviour. One year community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £95.

Dale, Timothy James, (39), Westcliffe Drive, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fine £350, costs £35. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dobson, Sara Louise, (38), Lune Square, St George’s Quay, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Dougherty, Tony Martin, (34), Ashton Road, Lancaster. Theft. Possession of Class B drug. Fine £80, costs £79. Diazepam to be forfeited and destroyed.

Dunne, Wayne, (50), Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £134. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Guy, Gary Eric, (29), Craggs Lane, Lowgill. Drink driving. Fine £450, costs £130. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Hallsworth, Steven, (46), Main Street, Cockerham. Criminal damage. Fine £80, compensation £300, costs £119.

Haydon-Wood, Benjamin, (54), Farleton Old Road, Farleton, Lancaster. Driving whilst disqualified. Community order with curfew and tag. Costs £180.

Higgins, Liam, (24), Pine Street, Morecambe. Breached a sexual harm prevention order. Community order for 12 months with 40 hours unpaid work. Costs £180.

Hill, Robert, (27), Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, Morecambe. Speeding x 3. Fine £50, costs £305. Nine penalty points on licence.

Jahromi, William Hakimzadeh, (18), Bridgeside, Carnforth. Drug driving. Possession of Class B drug. Fine £233, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Jepson, Matthew, (32), Stony Lane, Forton. Drink driving. Fine £415, costs £127. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Lund, Mark Richard, (56), Foundry Close, Halton. Criminal damage x 7. Theft x 2. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Compensation £494, costs £95.

Macintyre, Robert, (35), Lister Grove, Heysham. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Community order for 12 months with 80 hours unpaid work. Costs £180. Disqualified from driving for 8 months.

McKenzie, Alex Lee (19), Meadup Court, Morecambe. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Fined £50. Detained in courthouse until 11.15am.

O’Brien, Bowin Jamie (45), Lindeth Close, Silverdale. Drink driving. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 20 months.

O’Grady, Lauren Louise (27), Canterbury Avenue, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £392. Costs £124. Banned from driving for 17 months.

O’Hara, Steven (44), Hornby Road, Claughton. Arson. Criminal Damage. Used threatening words or behaviour. One year community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work. Compensation £450. Costs £180.

Richards, Leo Konnor, (23), Wiseman Close, Morecambe. Drink driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Robinson, Gemma Louise, (35), Potters Brook, Forton. Driving whilst disqualified. Fine £120, costs £119. Six penalty points on licence.

Rucastle, Richard James, (29), Rucastle Close, Carnforth. Driving without insurance. Fine £450, costs £245. 6 penalty points on licence.

Rycroft, John Winston (35), Stoney Lane, Galgate. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Sanderson, Joanne Elizabeth (37), Oxcliffe Road, Heaton with Oxcliffe. Failed to comply with requirements of a community order. Fined £30.

Sharkey, Kayleigh (36), Thonock Road, Morecambe. Assaulted a police officer x2. Fined £200. Compensation £50.

Stark, Serena Vittokia, (35) Eldon Grove, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £63, costs £124. Three penalty points on licence.

Stillwell, Lindsay, (54), Aldingham Court, Morecambe. Possession of Class A drugs. Fine £120, costs £119, Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Vare, Shane Ashley, (44), Lunesdale Court, Derwent Road, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fine £315, costs £184. 6 penalty points on licence.

White, Simon George, (26), Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.