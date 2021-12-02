Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

Andrews, Melanie, Hinde Street, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly x 2. Fine £440, costs £544.

Arkwright, Gary Brian (46), Roeburndale Crescent, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fine £40, compensation £50, costs £119.

Balkov, Anton (51), Vale Road, Lancaster. Drove without insurance. Fined £123. Costs £119. Six penalty points on licence.

Barker, Mike (43), Halton Park, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £161. Costs £128. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Blacker, John Andrew (56), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Failed to give police information regarding driver of vehicle alleged to have been involved in an offence. Fined £180. Costs £234. Six penalty points on licence.

Bowes, Cameron (19), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £74. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Braid, Samuel Peter (29), Lancaster Road, Overton. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Brennand, Darren David (55), Riverview Close, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Sum part remitted, further time to pay ordered.

Brennand, Joanne (38), Riverview Close, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Sum part remitted, further time to pay ordered.

Bufton, Emma (28), Forton View, Holme, Carnforth. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Bullough, Martin Philip (70), Skerton House, Mainway, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £154, costs £119, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Campbell, Tracey (50), Mainway, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £220. Costs £129.

Cartwright, Mark Wayne (44), Maylands Square, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £440. Costs £129.

Casson, Sandra (42), Heaton Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £34.

Cawley, Steven James (43), Mellishaw Park, Morecambe. Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 6 months.

Chadwick, Philip (50), Broadgate Park, Westgate, Morecambe. Assault by beating. Conditional discharge for two years. Compensation £100, costs £142.

Clark, Troy Ian (31), Derwent Avenue, Morecambe. Criminal damage, drink driving, driving without insurance. Fine £400, costs £119, disqualified from driving for 14 months. No separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Coulton, Emily Marie (41), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered

Coulton, Tracy Jane (39), Queen Street, Morecambe. Assault by beating. Community order with curfew and electronic tag for 4 weeks. Costs £180.

Cowell, Shirley Anne (52), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Criminal damage. Restraining order for one year. Compensation £10.Threatening words/behaviour. Fined £80. Costs £84.

Denby, Andrew John (49), Balmoral Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £1153, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Dougherty, Liam James (36), NFA. made off from taxi without paying. Assault. Used threatening words or behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation total £50. Victim surcharge £22. No order for costs.

Ellis, Dominic Jonathan (18), Bare Lane, Morecambe. Drink driving, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fine £120, compensation £100, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

.Fitzsimmons, Kieran Lee (23), Beach Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Failed to give police information regarding driver of vehicle alleged to have been involved in an offence. Fined £180. Costs £124. Six penalty points on licence.

Game, David (51), Kings Crescent, Morecambe. Speeding. Fined £384. Costs £128. Three penalty points on licence.

Georgiev, Georgi (31), Queen Street, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £74. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gilder, Tyler, Thornton Road, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £440, costs £164.

Groves, Stephen John (58), Heysham Mossgate Road, Heysham. Drink driving. Community order with rehabilitation. Fine £100, costs £180. Disqualified from driving for 50 months.

Herron, Kain (19), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Threatening behaviour. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Unpaid work for 150 hours over the next twelve months. Costs £180.

Hindle, Joshua Callum (21), Rosebery Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £230. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Hitchon, Phillip Albert (45), Border Court, Lancaster. Refused to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of driving a vehicle. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Costs £213. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Holmes, Michael (43), Brambling Drive, Heysham. Assault. Fined £2,000. Costs £810.

Holt, Philip Anthony (51), Hinde Street, Lancaster. Refused to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of driving a vehicle. Community order with 6 week curfew and electronic tagging. Costs £180. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Hughes, Martin Anthony (32), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Breach of a community order. Drug rehabilitation order for six months.

Jolleys, Mark Anthony (40), Roeburndale Crescent, Heysham. Fined £200. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Jones, David Francis (42), Gleneagles Drive, Lancaster. Failed to give information to police relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fined £923. Costs £177. Six penalty points on licence.

Kelly, Elizabeth Helen (39), Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe. Driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance. Fine £200, costs £119. Six penalty points.

Kelly, Lorna Kristin, (37), Vale Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £62.

Kermode, Martin David (37), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fined £660.00. Costs £686. Six penalty points on licence.

Kerr, Caedmon Patrick (30), Parkfield Drive, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £93, costs £119.

Lee, Mary (52), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £107.

Leyland, Ian James William (33), Coniston Road, Lancaster. Application for a sexual harm prevention order and for an interim order to be made pending the determination of the application. Sexual harm prevention order with conditions made on application for five years.

Long, Katie (23), Portland Street, Lancaster. Failed to pay train fare. Fined £115. Compensation £8.80. Costs £184.

McMahon, Thomas (50), West End Road, Morecambe. Used threatening words or behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £107.

Maun, Lydia (22), Hamilton Drive, Lancaster. Drove a motor vehicle without insurance. Fine £500, costs £125.

Monks, Sharon Patricia Carla (21, Roeburndale Crescent, Heysham. When suspected of having driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen of blood. Fine £120, costs £119. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Nuttall, Susan Elizabeth (41), Redwing Close, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £300. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Ogley, Natasha Carly (30), Whinsfell View, Morecambe. Produced Cannabis a Class B drug. Fine £120, costs £84. Drugs/plants to be forfeited and destroyed.

Parkinson, Martin James, (51), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Possession of Class B drug. Fine £80, costs £119. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

Pate, Ryan James (25), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Failed to comply with a notification order by not telling police about new bank card being issued. 18 month community order with residence requirement. Fined £10. Costs £180.

Pearson, Katie, Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £660, costs £186.

Philips, Dean George (52), Denmark Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £107.

Porter, Brian (47), Denmark Street, Lancaster. Assault. Six month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £180.

Prince, Connor Scott (22), Roeburn Drive, Morecambe. Drug driving. Absolute discharge.

Rutherford, Calum Lee (27), Marine Road East, Morecambe. Assaulting a police officer, drunk and disorderly behaviour. 11 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £50, costs £213.

Scarr, Reece William (23), Windermere Avenue, Morecambe. 12 month community order made with 80 hours unpaid work. Costs £180. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Simon, Jose Patrick (31), Regent Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £415. Costs £127. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Stirzaker, Liam Joseph (30), Sunnybank Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £107.

Thompson, Georgina (57), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. One year community order. Fined £10. Compensation £265.96. Victim surcharge £95.

Thornton, Lee Ann (45), Bowland Road, Heysham. Driving without insurance. Fined £660. Costs £686. Six penalty points on licence.

Tommony, Nicolas John (44), Crewgarth Road, Morecambe. Refused to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of driving a vehicle. Committed to prison for 8 weeks suspended for 12 months. Costs £213. Banned from driving for 36 months.

Twell, Aaron Jason (47), Seaborn Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £750, costs £160. Disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Vijitharan, Sinnathamby(49), Langdale Place, Lancaster. Failed to comply with vehicular light signal at pelican crossing. Fined £60. Costs £144. Three penalty points on licence.

West, Rachel, Broughton Grove, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £40, costs £154.

Whitham, Sophie (25), Queen Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £119.

Wilson, Katrina (39), Clarendon Road, Lancaster. Drug driving x2. Fined £120. Costs £119. Banned from driving for 12 months.