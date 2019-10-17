Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe 17/10/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

CARR, Anthony (59), Thirlmere Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Six month conditional discharge. Costs £106.

CHAMPION, Reece (20), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Fined £120, costsd £117.

CORNTHWAITE, Vicky, Kingsway, Heysham. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £440, costs £174.

CUFFE, Kieran (46), Dunkeld Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £105.

CUFFE, Seamus Stephen (45), Chestnut Grove, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Obstructed police officer in execution of duty. Fined £125. Costs £115.

CURRIE, Ciaran Joseph (20), Coniston Road, Lancaster. Breached community order. Fined £20.

DALE, Elliot (18), Buckingham Road, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, drove otherwise than in accordance with licence, no insurance. Community order with electronic tagging. Costs £205. Eight points on licence.

DOBSON, Emily (34), Ruskin Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £20.

FAKA, Grzegorz (37), Globe Drive, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £510, costs £801. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

FORSYTHE, Kelly (45), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £126.

GOTHARD, Daniel John (36), Bishopdale Close, Morecambe. Drink driving. Community order with electronic tagging. Costs £170. Banned for 36 months.

GREAVES, Joseph (25), Ryesdale Crescent, Morecambe. Failed to ensure transfer of waste to an authorised person. Fine £833, costs £843.

GREAVES, Nathan (24), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure transfer of waste to an authorised person. Fine £833, costs £843.

GREEN, Alan Stuart (41), Crag Bank Road, Carnforth. Drug driving x2, drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. Fined £120. Costs £115. Banned for three years.

GROVES, Adam (25), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £315. Costs £116. Banned for 22 months.

HELME, Jack Barry (25), Windsor Grove, Morecambe. Resisting a police officer. Wilful obstruction of a police officer.Fine £200, costs £115.

HEPWORTH, Alex, Globe Drive, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £440, costs £174.

HERNANDEZ, Dylan (49), West End Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £120, costs £230. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.

JOHNSON, Dale David (28), Brindle Close, Lancaster. Assault. Fined £276, costs £115.

KEMP, Amanda (37), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Conditional discharge for 12 months, costs £70.

MORAN, Antony John (39), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Assault. Fined £120, costs £115.

NICHOLSON, Wayne (42), Herbert Place, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Breached conditional discharge. Eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months. Costs £115.

PEEL, Nicola, (32), West End Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £60, costs £230.

POTTS, David James (33), Rutland Avenue, Lancaster. Trespassing with intent to steal. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. Fined £20. Costs £170.

PRATLEY, Alistair (59), Princess Avenue, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £300. Costs £115. Banned for 20 months.

ROOKER, Anthony John (39), No Fixed Abode. Drink driving. Fined £350. Costs £120. Banned for 20 months.

SMITH, Simon, Kingsway, Heysham. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £440, costs £174.

STEPHENSON, Colin Andrew (32), Redshank Drive, Heysham. Speeding. Fined £60, costs £115, three penalty points.

STREET, Toni (33), Grafton Street, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £230, costs £160.

TARRY, Alison (48), Thirlmere Drive, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Six month conditional discharge. Costs £106.

THOMPSON, Georgina (55), West Road, Lancaster. Theft x2. Community order with curfew. Costs £85.

WALKER, Brendan Michael Lee (19), Claughton Drive, Lancaster. Possession of MDMA. Drugs forfeited and destroyed by police.

WESTWORTH, James Clint (32), Croftlands, Warton. Theft of a motor vehicle. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100.