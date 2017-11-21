Court lists 21/11/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BELL, Max (31), Manor Lane, Slyne. Breached Sexual Offences Prevention Order. Fined £100, costs £115.

CHAPMAN, Mark Lee (44), Morley Road, Lancaster. Handling stolen goods. Discharged conditionally for six months. Costs £105.

CONNOR, Leon Simon (32), Brindle Close, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fifteen month driving ban. Fined £120, costs £115.

CORBETT, Jimmy Lee (25), Brindle Mews, Lancaster. Racially aggravated assault. Community order, curfew for three months with electronic tag. Compensation £100.

CORLESS, Sean Robert (32), Ennerdale Close, Lancaster. Threatening behaviour x2. Fined £200, costs £115.

CRAWFORD, James Ashley (29), Winthorpe Avenue, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified for 12 months.

DERBYSHIRE, Kim (35), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months. Costs £105.

DIXON, Stuart (29), Bowland Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DRAJ, Karl William (27), Lune Square, Damside Street, Lancaster. Resisted a police officer. Was in charge of a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit. Fined £410, costs £126.

FEASEY, Logan (19), Wiseman Close, Westgate, Morecambe. Assault. Assault of a police officer. Criminal damage. Theft. Community order, unpaid work for 50 hours. Compensation £100, costs £85.

FURNESS, Alex Lee (20), Lune Street, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours unpaid work. Compensation £200, costs £85.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (51), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Breached community order. Fined £50, costs £30.

GLENN, Dolores Rose Katherine (31), Marine Road East, Morecambe. Handling stolen goods. Compensation £65, costs £70, discharged conditionally for six months.

HEMMINGS, Edward (20), Hollins Lane, Forton. Drink driving. Fined £160, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

HINCHLIFFE, Darren Elvis (30), Ullswater Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £200, costs £115, disqualified for 12 months.

HUDSON, Anthony Mark (19), Dee Road, Lancaster. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2. Criminal damage x2. Resisted arrest. Non-payment of fine. Committed offence while on conditional discharge. Six months detention suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation activity requirfement. Compensation £100. Further time ordered to pay fine.

HUGGINS, Susan (55), Burdock Walk, Morecambe. Assault. Community order made, unpaid work for 40 hours. Costs £170.

KHAZENI-RAD, Mohsen (64), High Road, Halton. Drove while using mobile phone. Fined £200, costs £330, six points on licence.

MADDEN, Daniel Christopher, East Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

MASON, Christopher James (39), Morecambe Road, Morecambe. Assault x2. Breached conditional discharge for drunk and disorderly and possession of cannabis. Community order with curfew for eight weeks. Costs £170, fined £100, compensation £200.

MCGINLEY, Alan James (29), Marine Road West, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fined £200, costs £115.

MCMAHON, Thomas (46), Grafton Road, Heysham. Failed to comply with a community order. Fined £30.

PARK, Thomas George (34), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Six month conditional discharge. Compensation £16, costs £20.

PARK, Thomas John Samuel (18), Alexandra Road, Morecambe. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours unpaid work. Compensation £250.

WALKDEN, Lee Thomas (32), Moorlands Grove, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Costs £70, discharged conditionally for six months.

WALKER, Jack Stephen (21), Albert Road, Morecambe. Damaged a police vehicle. Assaulted a police officer. Compensation £250, costs £170. Community order made, curfew for eight weeks with electronic tag.

WEARING, Gary Thomas (45), Gardner Road, Lancaster. Possessed amphetamine. Discharged conditionally for six months. Costs £105. Drugs destroyed.

WILLIAMS, Michael John (36), Westfield Drive, Bolton-le-Sands. Drink driving. Community order, curfew for eight weeks with tag. Costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 26 months.