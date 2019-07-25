Court listings for Lancaster and Morecambe 25/07/19

The following people were dealt with by Lancaster magistrates:

BARNES, Adam (42), Clarendon Road, Morecambr. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

BOYD, Tobias Michael Gary (26), Wharfe Court, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Had baseball bat in public place. Community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work. Costs £170. Baseball bat to be forfeited and destroyed.

CHILD, Mark Anthony (49), Tarnbrook Road, Heysham. Failed to report an accident, drink driving, failed to stop after an accident. 16 weeks prison suspended for two years, 28 month driving ban, costs £200.

CRAGG, Emma (25), Thirlmere Court, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DOHERTY, Andrew Charles (21), Trafalgar Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £20. Costs £30. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

DOHERTY, David (33), Eagle Close, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HELME, Daniel Max (25), Whernside Road, Lancaster. Refused to stop when directed to by police officer. Driving otherwise than in accordance with licence. No insurance. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £120. Costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HEWARD, Kayleigh, (30), Ashbourne Road, Lancaster. Application for an order for destruction of a dog. Pit bull type dog to be destroyed within two months unless exemption obtained and conditions met. Costs £822 to Lancashire Police.

JACKSON, Antony Richard (45), Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Assault. Six month conditional discharge, compensation £50, costs £250.

JACKSON, Louise (37), Denny Avenue, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £450. Costs £130. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

KITCHEN, David (46), Conder Place, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £105. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

MAPIYE, Terence (40), Townley Street, Morecambe. Assault x 2. Community order with eight week curfew, costs £170.

MENZIES, Simon, Arrow Lane, Halton. Had a registered vehicle which didn’t meet insurance requirements. Fine £220, costs £170.

NICHOLSON, Richard (44), Cedar Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. Compensation £69. Costs £170. Breached community order. Order to continue with drug rehabilitation order.

OLDFIELD, Paul (42), Quernmore Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Six month conditional discharge, costs £20.

OWENS, David Andrew, (42), Thirlmere Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

PIKE, Gareth Austin (26), Croft Avenue, Slyne. Drug driving. Fined £300. Costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

REYNOLDS, Zoe Ann (26), Oxcliffe Road, Heysham. Assaulted a PC x 3, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, criminal damage, assaulted an emergency worker. 16 weeks prison suspended for two years, compensation £400.

RYCROFT, John Winston (32), Stoney Lane, Galgate. Took a vehicle without consent, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop for a police officer, no insurance. Community order with rehabilitation requirement, 60 hours unpaid work, six penalty points.

SHAND, Stuart Damien, Oxcliffe Hall Farm. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

SZEJBACH, Dawid Maciej (21), Tarnbrook Road, Heysham. Driving while disqualified. No insurance. No MOT. Community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work. Costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 9 months, 23 days.

WALTON, Clare (30), St James Court, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

WHELAN, Chantelle Rose (19), Derby Road, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Compensation £50.

YOUNG, Robert Ian (47), Mainway, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached conditional discharge. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £20.