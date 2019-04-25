Court listings for Lancaster and Morecambe, 23/04/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

ALLEN, Connor (22), Douglas Drive, Heysham. Driving without due care and attention. Fine £440, costs £129, 6 penalty points.

BAIRD, David (56), Pinfold Lane, Lancaster. Kept an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £220, ordered to pay vehicle excise duty of £83.34, costs £85.

BROWN, Ben (37), Tarnbrook Close, Carnforth. Kept an unlicensed vehicle. Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £249.17, costs £85.

CHUWEN, David Lee (30), Bowland Drive, Lancaster. Kept an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £146, Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £41.67, costs £85.

CLARK, Brian (54), Mainway, Lancaster. Drove whilst using a mobile phone. Fined £40, costs £115, six penalty points.

DAWSON, Ian Colin (48), Heaton Road, Lancaster. Possessed diamorphine. Shoplifting x2. Community order with electronic monitoring. Drugs to be destroyed. Conditional discharge for six months. £83 compensation £163.

ELDERTON, Shawn Ian (33), Dee Road, Lancaster. Fined £260, costs £115. Six penalty points.

HARTLEY, Sandra (58), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Drove while not wearing seatbelt. Failed to give information to police regarding identification of driver. Fined £40. Costs £115.

HEWITT, Michael (55), North Road, Carnforth. Speeding. Fined £66. Costs £115. Three points on licence.

HUMPAGE, Donna, Austwick Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £100,. Costs £90.

KANE, Andrew Gary (28), Ashton Road, Morecambe. Used an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £146, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £114.59, costs £85.

KEARNS, Joshua (26), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Used unlicensed vehicle. Fined £220, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £30, costs £85.

LAMBERT, Callum Richard (26), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Used an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £220, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £112.50, costs £85.

LEE, Karl (32), Mainway, Lancaster. Kept an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £220, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £48.75, costs £85.

LIDBETTER, Sarah, Sycamore Road, Brookhouse. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £83, costs £110.

MARCHEV, Mariyan Valchanov (47), Pinfold Lane, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £40, costs £115, 3 penalty points.

OSBORNE, Dane Alexander (18), Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Took a vehicle without consent x2, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a license, drove without due care and attention, caused damage to another vehicle. 18 weeks detention suspended for two years, two year driving ban, costs £265.

STANFORD, Chloe Hazel (25), Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster. Allowed a car to be used without insurance. Fine £162, costs £190, 6 penalty points.

STONEBANKS, Christopher (36), Main Road, Carnforth. Theft. Community order. Compensation £1000.

TORCH, Tommy, Brookhouse Road, Brookhouse. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £220, costs £115.

YOUNG, Kenneth William (66), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.