Court listings for Lancaster and Morecambe 04/07/19

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ARMSTRONG, Henry, (35), Church Street, Garstang. Failed to meet the necessary insurance requirements. Fine £220, costs £130.

BIDDULPH, Darren, (49), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £20.Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

BURKE, John Alexander (46), Fairhope Avenue, Lancaster. No insurance. Fined £660, costs £151. Six penalty points.

BURNS, Gemma, (26), Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fine £80, costs £15. disqualified from driving for 12 months.

CAMPBELL, Robert (55), Rosebery Avenue, Morecambe. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. No insurance. Fined £660. Costs £151. Six penalty points on licence.

CORLESS, Brian Lee (35), Buttermere Road, Lancaster. No insurance. Fined £660, costs £151. Six penalty points.

COULTON, Jack, (20), Mill street, Lancaster. Intimidating a witness. Costs £155. 8 weeks prison suspended for 12 months.Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

DORAN, John (22), Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe. Used an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £440, costs £85. Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £104.17.

DUBE, Angela Pinwanee, (32), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £151. disqualified for six months.

ELLERAY, Michael (37), Daisy Bank, Lancaster. Assault, criminal damage, breached conditional discharge. Fined £80, costs £30.

FEARON, Corey, (26), Hazelhurst Drive, Garstang. Drink driving. Fine £240, costs £15. disqualified from driving for 12 months.

FIELDHOUSE, Norman, (72), Whalley Road, Lancaster. Dangerous driving, failed to stop after an accident, theatening behaviour. Fine £270, costs £230, compensation £150, disqualified for 12 months.

FURY, Walter, (22), Norfolk Street, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph, 52), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting, breached a suspended sentence. Resentenced for original offences of theft x 8. Shoplifting. 26 weeks prison. Costs £115.

GOLDSWORTHY, Daniel Peter, (41), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Compensation £500.Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

HOWARD, Ryan Robert (31), Whinsfell View, Morecambe. Threatening behaviour. Possession of Class B drug. Driving whilst disqualified. Driving without insurance. Failed to surrender to custody. Fine £100, costs £170. Community order with rehabilitation. disqualified from driving for 6 months. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

KAY, Amanda Yvonne, (46), Townley Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

KENEALY, Peter Dennis, (57), Borwick Drive, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £440, costs £194, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

MARCHEV, Mariyan Valchanov (47), Pinfold Lane, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined 46. Costs £115. Three penalty points on licence.

MARCHMENT, Anthony Steven (34), Regent Park Avenue, Morecambe. Breached non-molestation order and suspended sentence. 16 weeks’ jail suspended for 18 months. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £100. Costs £170.

MOREIRA, Bruno, (35), Brock Close, Lancaster. Failed to meet the necessary insurance requirements. Fine £220, costs £130.

NEEDHAM, Christopher Martin, (57), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Failed to meet the necessary insurance requirements. Fine £220, costs £130.

NICHOLSON, Richard, (44), Cedar Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Breached a conditional discharge. Community order for 12 months with 40 hours unpaid work. Compensation £80. Costs £170.

NICHOLSON, Wayne, (42), Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £20.

OCONNER, John. Hale Carr Lane, Heysham. Drove an unlicensed vehicle. Fined £660, costs £85. Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £226.67.

OEP BUILDING SERVICES LTD, Sun Street, Lancaster. Failed to identify driver of a vehicle x2. Fined £1,540, costs £244.

RIMMER, Samantha (22), Kirkes Road, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £40, costs £115. Three penalty points.

SMITH, Emma (29), c/o Homeless Housing Centre, Edward Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Community order. Compensation £29.98. Costs £170.

STEWART, Thomas, (21), Windermere Road, Carnforth. Failed to meet the necessary insurance requirements. Fine £220, costs £130.

STONEBANKS, Christopher, (36), Blades Street, Lancaster. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £20. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

STONEBANKS, Paul, (33), Bath Mill Square, Lancaster. Assault. Possession of Class B drug. failed to surrender to custody. Fine £310, costs £280. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

SZYMANSKI, Kamil Grzegorz, (28), Hamspfell Drive, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £466, costs £131. disqualified from driving for 24 months.

THOMAS, George Joseph (19), Waters Edge Green, Garstang. Speeding. Fined £40. Costs £115. Three penalty points on licence.

TUCKER, Karl (56), Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster. Fined £440, costs £85. Ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £97.50.

WALKDEN, Lee Thomas (33), Whiteray Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Attachment of earnings order made.

WARD, Simon, (48), Bridgeside, Carnforth. Had a bladed article in a public place. Assault. 4 months prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £200. Costs £200. Knife to be destroyed.

WILSON, Lee Paul, (26), Coronation Way, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order varied to include 70 hours unpaid work over 12 months.