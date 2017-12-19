Court listings 19/12/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BARKER, Howard (27), Carr Lane, Middleton. Criminal damage. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Compensation £850, costs £170.

BROOKE, Kevin Paul (55), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Assault. Six month conditional discharge. Costs £20.

BURROWS, Shaun (43), no fixed abode. Shoplifting x2. Breached a conditional discharge. Community order with rehabilitation. Compensation £90, fined £25, costs £45.

CONNORS, Felixe Patrick (24), Hale Carr Lane, Heysham. Assault. Criminal damage. Community order with 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £650.

CORCORAN, John Joseph (52), Bridgeside, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £460, costs £131. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

DORAN, Patrick Joseph (21), Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 18 months. Costs £20.

GREENALL, Heath Llewelyn (32), Lune Terrace, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £50.

MANN, Stuart Christopher (29), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x9. Committed to prison for nine weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months. Compensation £482.99, costs £115.

MCDONNELL, Camilla Sheila (33), West Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Breached a conditional discharge. Fined £60, compensation £100. Conditional discharge to continue.

MCKENZIE, Samantha (24), Lines Street, Morecambe. Used unlicensed vehicle. Discharged conditionally for six months. Vehicle excise back duty £180.84, costs £45.

MILBURN, Matthew (27), Kings Drive, Carnforth. Driving without insurance. Drink driving. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £300, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

O’NEILL, Michael Gerald (31), Austwick Road, Lancaster. Driving whilst disqualified. Possession of Class B drug. Driving without insurance. Community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 21 months.

PARKER, Suzanne Frances (44), Church Grove, Overton. Drink driving. Fined £415, costs £126, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

RICHARDSON, Lee (33), Keswick Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 19 months.

ROWNTREE, Robert Dean (23), Greaves Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge. Costs £105.

SAWICKI, Andrew (30), Halton Court, Morecambe. Theft. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £40, costs £60.

SHAWCROSS, Ben Dennis (22), Beecham Street, Morecambe. Use of threatening/abusive behaviour. Community order made with unpaid work for 200 hours. Costs £170.

SMITH, Stephen Brian (44), Conder Green Road, Galgate. Drunk and disorderly. Breached a conditional discharge. Fined £40, costs £30.

THOMPSON, Graham Ronald (52), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Theft. Breached a conditional discharge. Community order with tag for two months. Costs £40, compensation £25.

WHYTE, Liam John (27), Ullswater Avenue, Morecambe. Drug driving. Failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a policeman. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Community order with rehabilitation. Costs £170. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

WILKINSON, Nicole Simone (38), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £47.98.

WOODCOCK, Martin Andrew (30), Wheatfield Mews, Lancaster. Application to amend curfew. Curfew amended to include six months curfew with tag.