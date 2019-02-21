Court listings 19/02/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

BAINES, Anthony Clarke (20), Sandringham Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £292, costs £115, banned for 17 months.

BRAZIL, Gregory Kevin (34), Knowlys Drive, Heysham. Used threatening words/behaviour. Assault. Fined £80, compensation £25, costs £115.

BROWN, Ethan John (29), Kingsway, Heysham. Criminal damage. Community order with 40 hours unpaid work. Compensation £1,994, costs £170.

COWSHILL, Stephen (45), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Theft. Compensation £60.

DRING, Gary Smith (52), Essington Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £200, costs £115, banned for 24 months.

HOCKENHULL, Wayne (42), St John’s Mews, Lancaster. Assault. Fined £120, compensation £50, costs £115. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £105.

IRELAND, Rebecca Jayne (31), Lindsey Court, Morecambe. Driving under the influence of drugs. Fined £120, costs £115, 12 month driving ban.

JOWETT, Joshua Alan (22), Avondale Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £300, costs £115, 18 month driving ban.

MATTINSON, Ryan James (31), Byron Road, Morecambe. Application for cash to be seized. Granted.

PINDER, Oliver James (19), Palatine Avenue, Lancaster. Made telephone threats/breached conditional discharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £20.

THOMPSON, Alexander Thomas (33), Albert Street, Millhead, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £415, costs £126, 20 month driving ban.

TIMPERLEY, Lee Charles (46), Clifton Drive, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fined £80, compensation £300, costs £115.

WHITTAKER, Georgia (18), Burton, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, 16 month driving ban.