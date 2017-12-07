Court listings 07/12/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BAIRD, Luke David James (20), Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster. Possession of offensive weapon in a public place. Costs £117. Metal baton to be forfeited and destroyed.

BRACKEN, Ian James (26). Granville Road, Lancaster. Resisted a PC. Costs £105. 6 month conditional discharge.

CHARNOCK, Sebastian Louis (20), Packet Lane, Bolton-le-Sands. Drink driving. Fined £160. Costs £115. 16 month driving ban.

CORBETT, Jimmy Lee (26), Brindle Mews, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Resentenced for offence of driving whilst disqualified. Community order for three months with tag curfew.

CORLESS, Anne-marie (38), Oak Tree House, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Possession of Class B drug. Fine £80. Costs £115. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

CORLESS, Brian Lee (34), Buttermere Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. 6 month conditional discharge. Compensation £60. Costs £20.

DUNN, William Louden (34), Parkview Close, Morecambe. Application to revoke a community order. Community order revoked. Fraud. Community order made, rehabilitation activity for up to 20 days. Fine £50.

GREEN, Gareth Anthony (37), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order to continue. Fine £10. Costs £60.

HAIGH, Ian (57), Carr Lane, Middleton. Drink driving. Fined £120. Costs £115.

HELME, Jack Barry (24), Windsor Grove, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Fine £50.

HENRY, Katie (19), Mount Pleasant, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fine £125. Costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

INESON, Gillian (36), Kilnbank Avenue, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £151. Six penalty points.

JACKSON, Jayne Ann (48), Greenwood Avenue, Bolton le Sands. Drink driving. Community order - rehabilitation activity. Fine £100. Costs £170. Disqualified for 40 months.

JARVIS, Lesley Louise Anne (34), Cedar Road, Lancaster. Made threats to kill. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Restraining order for one year. Fines £50. Costs £235.

KNOTT, Gordon George (37), Pinfold Lane, Lancaster. Grew cannabis. Community order – unpaid work requirement. Costs £170. Drugs forfeited and destroyed.

LEONARD, Simon (30), Ellershaw House, Mainway, Lancaster. Harassment. Breached conditional discharge. Community order – rehabilitation activity. Costs £170.

MCCLUSKIE, Anthony William (26), Crag Road, Lancaster. Possession of cocaine. Possession of cannabis. Fine £400. Costs £125. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

PARKINSON, William John (46), Whinsfell View, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention. Fines £108. Costs £115. Three penalty points.

SWITHENBANK, Paul (51), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Assaulted a PC, drunk and disorderly, indecent exposure. Community order with 8 week curfew. Costs £10. to register with the sexual offences register for five years.

WHITBURN, Jared Aaron (24), Granville Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £340. Costs £119.