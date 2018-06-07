Court listings 05/06/18

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ALSTON, Sharon Jane (45), Thurland Court, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

ASPINALL, Jade (28), Priory Close, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

ATKINSON, Mathew William (30), Tower Court, Lancaster. Failed to notify DWP of change of circumstances. Community order with curfew for 12 weeks. Costs £285.

BAGLEY, Andrew Lee (36), Grove Gardens, Morecambe. Threatening behaviour. Conditional discharge for six months. Restraining order for one year. Costs £105.

BAKER, Paul Kim William (38), Granville Road, Lancaster. Assault by beating. Community order with curfew for 12 weeks. Compensation £250, costs £235.

BIDDULPH, Darren Justin (48), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Theft x3. Discharged conditionally for six months. Compensation £54.

BRODIE, Daniel Lee James (28), Dee Road, Lancaster. Drove while disqualified. No insurance. Fined £270, costs £115, banned for 17 months.

CASSON, Callum Lee (19), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Fraud x2. Failed to comply with community order. Order revoked and dealt with for original offence of threatening behaviour. Community order with curfew for eight weeks.

CHAMPION, Mark (45), Caton Road, Quernmore, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, banned for 17 months.

COOK, Joseph Ken (43), Sandylands Promenade, Heysham. Breached non-molestation order. Community order with five week curfew. Costs £185.

CORBETT, Jimmy Lee (26), Windholme, Scale Hall Farm, Lancaster. Application to amend a community order. Order varied to include tag with curfew for 16 weeks.

CORLESS, Brian Lee (34), Langdale Place, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

CUNNIFFE, Paul Aaron Neil (23), Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DENWOOD, Robert Hugh (39), Globe Drive, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DUNKELD, Robert John (36), Heaton Road, Lancaster. Theft. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £60, costs £105.

EDWARDS, Scott, Heysham Road, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

GREGSON, Rodney Paul (64), Sunnybank Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Sent offensive messages x2. Twelve weeks jail suspended for 12 months. Restraining order. Costs £415.

HUTCHINSON, Christopher Anthony Wilfred (37), Main Road, Galgate. Attempted theft. Discharged conditionally for six months. Costs £20.

MARSDEN, Laura Jayne (28), Moorside Close, Melling, Lancaster. Failed to notify DWP and council of change in circumstances. Twenty-four weeks jail suspended for 12 months. Costs £115.

MCGONNELL, Craig (18), Alexandra Road, Skerton, Lancaster. Receiving stolen goods. Fraud by false representation x4. Twelve month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Costs £85.

O’BRIEN, Ryan Martyn (19), Teasel Walk, Morecambe. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Fined £660, costs £666, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

PULLEN, Jayne (55), Bridge House, Mainway, Lancaster. Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £20.

ROBB, Thomas (36), Whitby Road, Morecambe. Possessed cocaine and cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £20. Drugs destroyed.

SMITH, Joel Jon (21), Brookfield Close, Bolton-le-Sands. Drink driving. Fined £370, costs £122, banned for 17 months.

SWANN, Kelly (39), Smithy Lane, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

TOMKINSON, Philip Paul (38), Gressingham Drive, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

WAREING, Scott Craig (33), Crossgill Place, Ryelands Estate, Lancaster. Theft. Assault by beating. Community order with three week curfew. Compensation £20, costs £170. Application to amend a community order. Order varied to include tag with curfew for three weeks.

WILLIAMSON, Matthew Edward (35), Greenset Close, Lancaster. Drove while disqualified. Drink driving. No insurance. Community order with 200 hours unpaid work. Costs £170, banned for 36 months.

WILLMAN, Jay (37), Goldcrest Close, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.