Counterfeit money is on the streets

In the first half of 2017, around 237,000 fake banknotes were removed from UK streets.

If they were real, these notes would have been worth £4.88 million.

Even though genuine bank notes are getting more sophisticated, Crimestoppers is asking for your help to find those making, buying or selling fake notes.

Counterfeiting is not a victimless crime.

Use of fake money in the UK has seen retailers, businesses, schools, charities, the elderly and vulnerable conned out of their hard earned cash.

Christmas is a time when more cash changes hands, especially £20 and £50 notes, and fraudsters take advantage of the festive season by targeting busy shops and those with temporary staff.

Don’t be tempted to get involved with fake banknotes - you could end up with a criminal record.

Counterfeit notes are manufactured by organised criminal gangs and the proceeds are used to fund other serious activities.

One gang has been sentenced to over three years’ imprisonment for making over £320,000 in fake notes, and in another instance £40,000 in fake notes were found in a property that was also used to produce and supply cannabis.

If you have any information on fake notes, contact Crimestopperson 0800 555 111.