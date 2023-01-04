Convicted sex offender whose mugshot went viral due to Greggs t-shirt caught after police appeal

A wanted man with links across Lancashire has been caught following a police appeal (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Shaun Aver, a registered sex offender, was on the run from officers as he was wanted on recall to prison.

A picture of the 36-year-old – who has links to Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Fleetwood – was subsequently issued by Greater Manchester Police in an appeal to track him down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his Greggs t-shirt attracted a huge amount of interest when it was published on social media.

“Wanted for baking and entering and possession of an offensive jumper,” one person said.

Another added: “'Just proves, beyond a reasonable doubt, some people will wear anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were quick to release a humorous update showing they had checked multiple Greggs stores to find him, but added their search for information continued.

But on Wednesday (January 4), officers confirmed Aver had been found and arrested in Merseyside thanks to the appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stay tuned for more groundbreaking wanted appeals courtesy of Chorley & South Ribble Task Force,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.