Concerns prostitutes are ‘visiting lay-bys near Garstang to seek out lonely lorry drivers’ raised by residents

Woodfold Lane and Fowler Hill Lane layby and wood off the A6, Cabus, were believed to be being used for sex for sale liaisons.

Woodfold Lane even reportedly featured on a sex hook-up website which described the clientele as “truckers and cruisers in cars.”

The prostitution worries were one of several voiced to police and Wyre Council health chiefs by Cabus Parish Council, which discussed the concerns in detail at last week’s meeting.

Woodfold Lane was reportedly being used for sex for sale liaisons (Credit: Google)

Parish council chairman Coun Robert Hastings was blunt about his concern and the council’s responsibility.

He said: “If couples go there to fornicate it is their business, but if money changes hands it is prostitution and therefore a police matter.

“All we can do is bring it to the attention of the police.”

Evidence of the type of items left at Fowlers Hill were spelled out at the meeting by the new owner of Fowlers Hill wood, Mr Keith Butcher.

He said in clearing up he had come across underwear and personal hygiene products.

Mr Butcher, who is planning to promote the wood as an educational / wildlife haven, added: “Digging around at the moment is not a nice thing.”

Parish clerk Dr Louise Banton told the parish council meeting she had contacted Wyre Council which told her there had been “no recorded incidents.”

On contacting the police it was suggested to her that CCTV might help the problems.

Dr Banton said several related issues had been highlighted in recent weeks with the police and Wyre being kept informed.

Wyre MP Ben Wallace was informed and the concerns also reached the desk of Lancashire’s police and crime commissioner, Andrew Snowden, who was briefed by Wyre Coun Sir Robert Atkins.

A police representative is due to attend the next parish council meeting to give an update on the response to the concerns.