Concern is growing for a missing teen who has disappeared from a Lancashire village

A police search is underway to trace a teenager who disappeared from a village on the banks of the River Wyre.

Officers are appealing to the public for information that might help them locate 19-year-old Thomas Jenkinson, from Out Rawcliffe.

Thomas Jenkinson, 19, was last seen at his home in Out Rawcliffe yesterday (Tuesday, June 4) but is believed to be in the Freckleton or Warton area.

Police said Thomas' family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging the teenager to return home.

He is described as white, slim, 5ft 11ins tall with sandy coloured short back and sides hair.

PC Dave Pinnington, of West Police, said: “We are growing more concerned about Thomas and I would appeal for anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to Thomas himself to contact us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1438 of June 4.