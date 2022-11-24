Diane France was seen in the Wetheral area, near Carlisle, at around 5am on Wednesday (November 23).

Police believe the 59-year-old may have travelled to Lancashire.

Officers launched a public appeal to find Diane on Thursday (November 24) and urged anyone with information to call 101.

“If Diane sees this appeal herself she is asked to contact officers on the same number,” a spokesman for Cumbria Police said.

