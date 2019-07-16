Concern for missing Morecambe man, 34, with tribal tattoos and walking stick

A 34-year-old man has been reported missing in Morecambe.

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Geoffrey Burns, from Heysham.

Geoffrey Burns, 34, was last seen near to the Battery in Morecambe at 3.40pm on Monday (July 15)

He is described as white, 6ft 8ins tall and walks with a silver walking stick. He has a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a ‘No Fear’ hooded top with green on the front, blue denim jeans and black trainers.

PC Jon Longhorn, of West Police, said: "We are growing increasingly worried about Geoffrey and I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch.

"I would also urge Geoffrey himself to contact us if he sees this appeal."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1165 of July 15.

Please call 999 for immediate sightings.