Concern for missing man, 55, last seen driving a black Chrysler near Lancaster and Morecambe

A man from north Lancashire has been reported missing after leaving his home in a black Chrysler.

Mark Leinweber, 55, was last seen at an address in Morecambe at 9am yesterday after telling a relative he had an appointment in Carnforth.

The 55-year-old from the village of Warton, near Carnforth, has not been seen or heard from since and is now reported missing.

He is described as white, six feet tall, with a slight build and curly light brown hair. Police said Mark also has a distinctive tattoo of an anchor on his chest.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket and black trousers.

Mark is believed to be driving a black Chrysler (registration NA56NJX) which was sighted in the village of Borwick, near Lancaster, shortly after 11am yesterday.

Police said the vehicle was last seen heading northbound towards Cumbria.

A police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Mark and would urge anyone with information to contact police.

"We would also urge Mark himself to contact us if he sees this appeal."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0818 of October 29.

For immediate sightings please call 999.