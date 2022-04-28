Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for 64-year-old Paul Marsden, who was last seen by a family member at 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 27) in Lune Road, heading towards Marsh Street.

Paul suffers from a number of medical conditions which put him at a greater risk of becoming ill and he has not taken his essential medication.

Officers say he is around 5ft 6in, bald and overweight. He is possibly wearing a baseball cap and grey clothing.