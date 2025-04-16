Class A drugs seized in police raid on Morecambe house

The raid was carried out on wednesday morning.

Class A drugs were seized in a raid by police at a house in Morecambe on Wednesday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Police executed a drugs warrant at a property in King Street.

An amount of Class A drugs was seized along with other drug related items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We take drug reports very seriously and encourage people to report online to us or via Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.”

You can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.