Class A drugs seized in police raid on Morecambe house
Class A drugs were seized in a raid by police at a house in Morecambe on Wednesday morning.
Morecambe Police executed a drugs warrant at a property in King Street.
An amount of Class A drugs was seized along with other drug related items.
A police spokesman said: “We take drug reports very seriously and encourage people to report online to us or via Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.”
You can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.