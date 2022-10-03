CCTV image released after mobile phone theft in Carnforth supermarket

The police have released a CCTV image and hope members of the public can identify the woman to help with their enquiries.

It follows an incident that occurred on September 1, in which a mobile phone was removed after being left on a counter in the shop.

If you can help, contact PC 8791 Worthington by email at [email protected], or call 101 quoting log reference 1465 of the 1st September 2022.