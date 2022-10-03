CCTV image released after mobile phone theft in Carnforth supermarket
Lancaster police are looking for a woman in connection with a theft in Carnforth's Booths supermarket.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:50 am
Updated
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:50 am
The police have released a CCTV image and hope members of the public can identify the woman to help with their enquiries.
It follows an incident that occurred on September 1, in which a mobile phone was removed after being left on a counter in the shop.
If you can help, contact PC 8791 Worthington by email at [email protected], or call 101 quoting log reference 1465 of the 1st September 2022.